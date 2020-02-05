BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €46.00 ($53.49) price target by Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.70 ($67.09) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BNP Paribas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €54.54 ($63.41).

BNP opened at €49.72 ($57.81) on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($80.43). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €51.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is €46.78.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

