Bodycote (LON:BOY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $794.14

Shares of Bodycote PLC (LON:BOY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $794.14 and traded as high as $873.50. Bodycote shares last traded at $869.00, with a volume of 152,793 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Monday, January 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 910 ($11.97) price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Bodycote to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 845 ($11.12) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bodycote to a “sector performer” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bodycote has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 853.57 ($11.23).

Get Bodycote alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 16.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 922.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 794.68.

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.