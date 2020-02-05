Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 6,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 1,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price target (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.71.

BA stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $321.90. 91,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,635,294. The company has a market capitalization of $177.96 billion, a PE ratio of -267.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.28. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $302.72 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Boeing’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

