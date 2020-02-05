Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Decreased by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,764 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,571 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 33,242 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA stock traded up $1.94 on Tuesday, hitting $317.94. 3,775,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,272,948. The stock has a market cap of $179.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.28. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $302.72 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $326.87 and a 200-day moving average of $350.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -236.89%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Group cut shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $353.00 price objective (down from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.88.

Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

