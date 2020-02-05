BOMB (BOMB) Price Tops $0.63

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. BOMB has a market capitalization of $601,660.00 and approximately $46,527.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00006847 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045961 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00067400 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000749 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00072970 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,272.64 or 1.00548281 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000649 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001577 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOMB Token Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 953,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,199 tokens. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.