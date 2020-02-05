Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Shares Down 4.4%

Bonterra Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.37, 16,476 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 122% from the average session volume of 7,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $82.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.00.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $62.47 million for the quarter.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BNEFF)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

