Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.74-1.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.79. Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.74-1.79 EPS.

BSX stock opened at $42.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.48.

Several analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.62.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $204,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,369.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,050 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $184,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 204,205 shares of company stock worth $9,084,744 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

