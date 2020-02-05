Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.74-1.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.79. Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 1.74-1.79 EPS.
BSX stock opened at $42.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.48.
Several analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.62.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.
