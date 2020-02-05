BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Downgraded by TheStreet

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

NYSE BPMP opened at $14.47 on Monday. BP Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 128.52% and a return on equity of 72.31%. The company had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPMP. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. 42.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

