BP plc (LON:BP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

BP plc (LON:BP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from BP’s previous dividend of $0.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON BP traded up GBX 12.75 ($0.17) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 484.30 ($6.37). 60,178,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 484.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 498.26. BP has a one year low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $98.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 63 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 509 ($6.70) per share, with a total value of £320.67 ($421.82). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 193 shares of company stock worth $94,662.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.37) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.50) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($7.89) price target on shares of BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 610 ($8.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 608.44 ($8.00).

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

