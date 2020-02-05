Bradley L. Campbell Sells 15,003 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 15,003 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $133,676.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 378,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,158.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Amicus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,705,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,555. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $14.61.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $48.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.05 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.02% and a negative return on equity of 62.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000.

FOLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen set a $31.00 price objective on Amicus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.03.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

