Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.92.

Shares of BDN stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,545,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,052. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $16.23.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director William D. Redd sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $227,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,187.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $42,623.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 196,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,242.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,437 shares of company stock worth $2,277,357 in the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,699,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2,298.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 410,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after buying an additional 393,033 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,534,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after buying an additional 200,723 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 11.4% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,217,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,439,000 after buying an additional 124,709 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.1% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,164,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after buying an additional 106,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

