BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BNTGY. Deutsche Bank cut shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

BNTGY stock opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. BRENNTAG AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

