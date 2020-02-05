Brick Brewing (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.66

Brick Brewing Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:BIBLF)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and traded as low as $2.47. Brick Brewing shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 1,850 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51.

Brick Brewing Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BIBLF)

Brick Brewing Co Limited produces, sells, markets, and distributes packaged and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name, and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands primarily in Ontario, Atlantic Canada, Western Canada, and the United States. The company also produces, sells, markets, and distributes coolers and ciders under the Seagram Coolers brand, as well as offers various beer products under the licensed President's Choice trademark.

