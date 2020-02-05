Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $168.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.27. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $115.87 and a 12-month high of $168.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.69.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,334 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $505,101.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,184,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 20,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $3,009,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,399,772.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,834 shares of company stock worth $5,587,221 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,182,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,078,000 after acquiring an additional 148,834 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,480,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,271,000 after buying an additional 88,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,462,000 after buying an additional 45,668 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,229,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

