Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a sector perform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brinker International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. OTR Global raised Brinker International from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Loop Capital raised Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Brinker International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.95.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $40.90 on Friday. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $36.44 and a 1-year high of $47.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.24.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $869.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Brinker International’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Brinker International by 117.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 505.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brinker International by 48,525.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Brinker International in the third quarter worth about $159,000.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

