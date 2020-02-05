Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th.

Brink’s has a payout ratio of 12.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brink’s to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.75. 3,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.99 and a beta of 1.52. Brink’s has a 12-month low of $69.85 and a 12-month high of $97.12.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BCO shares. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brink’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brink’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.