Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 on April 3rd

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions has a payout ratio of 42.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to earn $5.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $3.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.68. 528,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,651. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.70. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $93.77 and a 1 year high of $136.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.02 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Robert F. Kalenka sold 13,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $1,633,955.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,169.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $2,435,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,303 shares in the company, valued at $8,075,042.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,444 shares of company stock worth $8,761,551 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.75.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

