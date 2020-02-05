Brokerages Anticipate Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.36). Alpine Immune Sciences reported earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($2.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($1.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million.

ALPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alpine Immune Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hikari Power Ltd increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 52.9% in the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 185,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 64,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 81,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALPN stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.89. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

