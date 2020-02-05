Brokerages Anticipate Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2020

Brokerages expect Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.36). Alpine Immune Sciences reported earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($2.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($1.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million.

ALPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alpine Immune Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hikari Power Ltd increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 52.9% in the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 185,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 64,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 81,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALPN stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.89. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.