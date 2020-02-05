Brokerages Anticipate Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) to Announce $0.87 EPS

Analysts expect that Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) will report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Baxter International reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Baxter International.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAX. Evercore ISI upgraded Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Baxter International in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.64.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Baxter International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 151,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Baxter International by 15.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 103,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

BAX stock opened at $90.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. Baxter International has a one year low of $70.57 and a one year high of $91.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baxter International (BAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.