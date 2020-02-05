Brokerages Anticipate Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) to Announce $0.87 EPS

Analysts expect that Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) will report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Baxter International reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Baxter International.
Several brokerages have recently commented on BAX. Evercore ISI upgraded Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Baxter International in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.64.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Baxter International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 151,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Baxter International by 15.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 103,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.
BAX stock opened at $90.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. Baxter International has a one year low of $70.57 and a one year high of $91.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78.
About Baxter International
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.
