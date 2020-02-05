Brokerages Anticipate Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chromadex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.10). Chromadex reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chromadex will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chromadex.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $12.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 million. Chromadex had a negative net margin of 74.55% and a negative return on equity of 137.97%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDXC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

In other Chromadex news, CEO Robert N. Fried bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chromadex in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chromadex by 169.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 97,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chromadex by 15.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 298,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chromadex by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 17,296 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chromadex by 8.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDXC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96. Chromadex has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.30.

About Chromadex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

