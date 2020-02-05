Brokerages Anticipate The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) to report $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. The Coca-Cola also posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim set a $59.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,097 shares of company stock worth $9,887,839. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.84. 15,416,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,195,786. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $59.08.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

