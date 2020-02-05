Brokerages Expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to Post $0.72 EPS

Analysts expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to post $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. ExlService reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ExlService.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on ExlService from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ExlService from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of ExlService from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

EXLS traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.46. The stock had a trading volume of 248,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,726. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. ExlService has a one year low of $55.34 and a one year high of $75.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.45 and a 200-day moving average of $68.50.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $143,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,449.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 3,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $270,411.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,687,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,246. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after buying an additional 43,106 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

