Brokerages Expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Southwestern Energy posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Southwestern Energy.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWN shares. Capital One Financial raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,878,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,847,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,823 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,274 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 117,491 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 370.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 151,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 119,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 2,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 609,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 583,070 shares in the last quarter.

SWN traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 26,828,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,932,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.01. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $890.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

