Brokerages Expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Southwestern Energy posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Southwestern Energy.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWN shares. Capital One Financial raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.15.
SWN traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 26,828,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,932,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.01. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $890.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.20.
Southwestern Energy Company Profile
Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
