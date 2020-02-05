Brokerages Set $5.67 Target Price for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN)

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR’s rating score has improved by 28.3% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $5.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR an industry rank of 81 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have commented on ASLN shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (up from $2.00) on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLN traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $2.18. The company had a trading volume of 144,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,127. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $8.18. The stock has a market cap of $69.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11.

About ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for prevalent cancers. It targets diseases that are prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. The company's lead program, varlitinib, is a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor, or pan-HER, inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2, and HER4.

