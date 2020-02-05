Brokerages Set Aggreko plc (LON:AGK) Target Price at GBX 870

Shares of Aggreko plc (LON:AGK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 870 ($11.44).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGK. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Aggreko from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 960 ($12.63) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Aggreko from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Aggreko to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 905 ($11.90) in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Aggreko from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other Aggreko news, insider Dame Nicola Brewer sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 851 ($11.19), for a total transaction of £12,339.50 ($16,231.91).

Shares of Aggreko stock traded up GBX 11.60 ($0.15) on Friday, hitting GBX 778.80 ($10.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.68, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.94. Aggreko has a 1 year low of GBX 693.20 ($9.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 881 ($11.59). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 835.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 813.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12.

About Aggreko

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

