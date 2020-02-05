Brokerages Set Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Price Target at $140.29

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADS shares. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $178.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whitnell & Co. bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 83.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ADS traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.40. 810,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,592. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 1.77. Alliance Data Systems has a twelve month low of $99.20 and a twelve month high of $182.95.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 42.81%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

