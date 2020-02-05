Brokerages Set American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Price Target at $57.94

Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.94.

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE AIG traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.65. 3,366,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,996,818. American International Group has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $58.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.58.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.43). American International Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $931,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in American International Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 248,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in American International Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 80,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

