Brokerages Set Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Price Target at $62.25

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDAIF. Zacks Investment Research cut Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BNP Paribas cut Daimler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, HSBC cut Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

DDAIF traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,490. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Daimler has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.54.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

