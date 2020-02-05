Brokerages Set Deutz Ag (ETR:DEZ) Price Target at €7.12

Deutz Ag (ETR:DEZ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €7.12 ($8.28).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Warburg Research set a €7.20 ($8.37) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Deutz alerts:

Shares of DEZ remained flat at $€4.98 ($5.79) during trading hours on Friday. 1,087,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is €5.28 and its 200-day moving average is €5.43. Deutz has a 1 year low of €4.52 ($5.26) and a 1 year high of €9.05 ($10.52). The firm has a market cap of $601.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Deutz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.