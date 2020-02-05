Brokerages Set Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) Target Price at $25.88

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.88.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,899. The stock has a market cap of $668.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.57. Flexion Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $22.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.36.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 266.51% and a negative return on equity of 271.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,118,000 after buying an additional 178,040 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 781,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after buying an additional 25,603 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,993 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,281,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 1,176.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,886 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 139,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.