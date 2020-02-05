Brokerages Set NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) PT at $4,081.75

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4,081.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVR. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on NVR from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

NYSE NVR traded down $18.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,791.77. The stock had a trading volume of 18,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,251. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,839.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,673.43. NVR has a twelve month low of $2,513.82 and a twelve month high of $4,058.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 12.17%. NVR’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $58.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR will post 228.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,821.55, for a total transaction of $7,677,493.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,292,339.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,670.99, for a total value of $6,974,881.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,952,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,362 shares of company stock valued at $70,254,609. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,342,443,000 after purchasing an additional 26,640 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NVR by 25.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,404,000 after purchasing an additional 31,826 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in NVR by 257.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,555 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in NVR by 10.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,940,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

