Brokerages Set Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) PT at $77.50

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regenxbio from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Monday, November 11th.

In other Regenxbio news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,321 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Hayden, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $1,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,957 over the last 90 days. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regenxbio by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,449,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,220,000 after buying an additional 44,452 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Regenxbio by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Regenxbio by 217.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,943,000 after buying an additional 172,653 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Regenxbio by 0.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regenxbio in the second quarter worth about $10,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regenxbio stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.26. 415,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,861. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.36 and its 200 day moving average is $40.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 0.83. Regenxbio has a 1 year low of $30.38 and a 1 year high of $63.21.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 million. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 18.74% and a negative net margin of 99.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Regenxbio will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

