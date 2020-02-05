Brokerages Set Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Price Target at $37.00

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on RBA. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James set a $43.50 price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. OTR Global raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

RBA traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $42.12. 361,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,444. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.57. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.65.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,375,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,895,000 after buying an additional 1,543,300 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,660,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,667,000 after buying an additional 259,917 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,043,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,541,000 after buying an additional 248,524 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 616.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after buying an additional 223,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,926,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,230,000 after buying an additional 87,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.