Brokerages Set Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Target Price at GBX 1,765.17

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,765.17 ($23.22).

SN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,814 ($23.86) to GBX 1,711 ($22.51) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,770 ($23.28) to GBX 1,725 ($22.69) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price objective (down from GBX 1,830 ($24.07)) on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,160 ($28.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Smith & Nephew stock traded up GBX 23.50 ($0.31) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,857 ($24.43). 1,105,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,000. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.00. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of GBX 1,402 ($18.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,998.40 ($26.29). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,862.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,825.41.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

