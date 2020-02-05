Brokerages Set Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) Target Price at $8.17

Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TNAV shares. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenav in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of Telenav stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $4.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,686. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $224.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.18. Telenav has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $11.67.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 25.93% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.58 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telenav will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO H.P. Jin purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,273,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,233,199.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNAV. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Telenav by 275.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Telenav by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 384,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telenav by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telenav by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,779,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Telenav by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,789,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after purchasing an additional 20,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

