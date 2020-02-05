Brokerages Set Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Target Price at GBX 4,692.50

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,692.50 ($61.73).

WTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Whitbread to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 5,750 ($75.64) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) in a research report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC raised Whitbread to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 4,600 ($60.51) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,875 ($64.13) price target (down from GBX 5,180 ($68.14)) on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,850 ($63.80) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

LON WTB traded up GBX 48 ($0.63) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 4,550 ($59.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,671.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,461.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.17. Whitbread has a 52 week low of GBX 3,927 ($51.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,194 ($68.32).

In other news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 6,500 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,943 ($65.02), for a total transaction of £321,295 ($422,645.36).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

