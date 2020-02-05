Brokers Offer Predictions for Northland Power Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Northland Power in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the solar energy provider will earn $1.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.79. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.22.

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at C$29.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.73, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$22.90 and a 52 week high of C$30.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion and a PE ratio of 17.99.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$378.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$397.30 million.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 72.07%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

