BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) Receives C$67.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$67.29.

DOO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on BRP from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on BRP from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on BRP from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on BRP from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

Shares of TSE DOO traded up C$0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching C$70.69. 211,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,262. BRP has a 52-week low of C$35.15 and a 52-week high of C$70.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$62.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.17.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported C$1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.52 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that BRP will post 4.3999999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.13%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

