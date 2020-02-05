Brunner Investment Trust (LON:BUT) Trading 0.3% Higher

Brunner Investment Trust Plc (LON:BUT)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 903.56 ($11.89) and last traded at GBX 904 ($11.89), 15,740 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 19,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 901.05 ($11.85).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 893.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 853.72. The company has a market capitalization of $388.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,011.27.

In other news, insider Amanda Aldridge bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 894 ($11.76) per share, for a total transaction of £35,760 ($47,040.25).

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

