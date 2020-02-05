Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $69.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BC. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Brunswick to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brunswick from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Longbow Research cut shares of Brunswick from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.22.

Shares of NYSE BC traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.21. 965,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,087. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.62. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $64.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.76.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $917.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $79,322.36. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the third quarter worth about $55,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 37.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 71.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

