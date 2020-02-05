Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $69.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BC. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Brunswick to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brunswick from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Longbow Research cut shares of Brunswick from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.22.
Shares of NYSE BC traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.21. 965,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,087. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.62. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $64.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.76.
In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $79,322.36. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the third quarter worth about $55,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 37.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 71.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.
Brunswick Company Profile
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.
