BT Group (LON:BTA) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of BT Group (LON:BTA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.34) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BTA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on BT Group from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BT Group from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on BT Group from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 157 ($2.07) price target on shares of BT Group in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 242.13 ($3.19).

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.