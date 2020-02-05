BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut BT Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group cut BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC cut BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of BT Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BT Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BT Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BT Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BT Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

BT Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

