Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Builders FirstSource is a leading supplier and manufacturer of structural and related building products for residential new construction in the United States. Manufacturing facilities include plants that manufacture roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, aluminum and vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes windows, interior and exterior doors, dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork and other building products. “

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BLDR. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.73.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.64. 1,507,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,670. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.85. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $27.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 16.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.