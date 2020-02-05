Bullfrog Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGC) Shares Down 6.7%

Bullfrog Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:BFGC) fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14, 109,421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 285,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12.

Bullfrog Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BFGC)

Bullfrog Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project that consists of 79 lode claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of approximately 1,600 acres located to the northwest of Las Vegas, Nevada.

