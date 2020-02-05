Bytecoin Trading Up 12.2% Over Last 7 Days (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 5th. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Coindeal, Poloniex, Cryptohub and HitBTC. Bytecoin has a market cap of $65.11 million and $8,955.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.01 or 0.00822568 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003765 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001950 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001967 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Binance, cfinex, OKEx, TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange, Poloniex, HitBTC, Cryptohub and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

