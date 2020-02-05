Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.32. Cabot Oil & Gas posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cabot Oil & Gas.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COG. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

COG stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.87. 9,705,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,460,445. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $27.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,336,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $765,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,150 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $43,843,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 701.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,710,585 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $47,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,410 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $26,392,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $19,611,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

