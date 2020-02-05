Cadence Capital Management LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Cadence Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

In related news, Director Linda S. Sanford purchased 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $74,894.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,894.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Julie Connors sold 10,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $237,638.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:IPG opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $24.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.