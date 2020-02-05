Cadence Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,770 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.0% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 45.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 44,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at $222,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $388,043.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,342.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,552 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.91.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $67.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.87. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

