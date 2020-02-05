Callaway Golf Co (ELY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 12th

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.

Callaway Golf has a dividend payout ratio of 4.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Callaway Golf to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.32. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $14.49 and a 1-year high of $22.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.84.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Compass Point set a $21.50 price objective on Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.69.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $536,416.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

