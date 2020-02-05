Callisto Network (CLO) Trading 5.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC, Exrates and OOOBTC. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $100,332.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.71 or 0.02059343 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00124597 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 48.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,372,817,974 coins and its circulating supply is 2,327,577,417 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Callisto Network Coin Trading

Callisto Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, OOOBTC, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

